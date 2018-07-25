Regarding Joe Scarborough’s July 20 op-ed, “What have you done with my party?”:

The GOP did this to itself. For decades, the GOP has pursued policies based on faith in its own perceptions rather than on facts and history. GOP rhetoric has been anti-government, anti-science and anti-rigorous study. GOP policies are devised in secret and with goals that seem to benefit small, very elite groups. GOP rhetoric has been dog-whistle racist, misogynist and fear-driven. GOP candidates have been praised and sometimes elected for their ignorance and disdain for facts, intelligence and curiosity.

The GOP spent eight years demonizing then-President Barack Obama and refusing to work with him to solve any real problems. And, since Donald Trump began his run, no one in the GOP has held him accountable for his lack of even the most basic decency. Despite the GOP continuing to “own” the mantle of family values, none of the great GOPers has stood up to President Trump in any meaningful way.

In the face of Mr. Trump’s disgraceful performance at Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s side, even after gasps of horror and statements of outrage, the GOP will continue to reward him, letting him appoint a Supreme Court justice who will likely protect Mr. Trump from the investigation of his relationship with Mr. Putin.

Margaret Henoch, Bethesda