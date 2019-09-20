Regarding the Sept. 15 news article “White House readies gun plan, but Trump still conflicted”:

When you serve two masters — the National Rifle Association and President Trump — as Senate Republicans do, you lose points on virtue, integrity, empathy and honesty. But these servants, while taking money from the NRA, will continue to deny that their actions on gun control have anything to do with their masters. It is, they will say again and again, just about the Second Amendment.

What hooey! When there should be an awakening after yet another mass shooting, there are thoughts and prayers, then crickets. The road Senate Republicans are trying to walk is paved with money from the NRA. Until money is taken out of politics, we will never have public servants who work tirelessly on our behalf.

Mr. Trump said one thing about gun control and then returned to his default setting after a phone call from the NRA. To believe that the White House is readying a gun plan, especially one that is acceptable to the majority of Americans, is premature. Seeing is believing. Words coming out of the president’s mouth or out of the White House should be suspect.

Patricia Weller, Emmitsburg

