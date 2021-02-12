On Sept. 15, 1963, in Birmingham, Ala., Ku Klux Klansmen expressed their dissatisfaction with the federal government by bombing the 16th Street Baptist Church, killing four African American girls in Sunday school. Immediately after the bombing, Mayor Albert Boutwell pushed back, “All of us are victims, and most of us are innocent victims.” In reality, Birmingham’s leadership had condoned or actively fomented white nationalist violence in pursuit of power and profit since the city’s founding. The church bombing was the outcome of decades of policy, practice and propaganda.

The same is true of the Jan. 6 riot, but the claim by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that “everybody across this country has some responsibility” for the insurrection topped even Boutwell’s plea of innocence. Given that there was no videotape of Birmingham’s city fathers ordering the church bombers to take back their country, those leaders had a bit more plausible deniability than Trump. They dismissed the terrorism as the work of a lunatic fringe.

Vigilantes usually overreach, disturbing the status quo they were supposed to preserve, only to be disowned by their original sponsors. But when the church bombers went unpunished, the stain of their crime on the city became indelible and defining. Though Birmingham is now a foodie and medical destination as well as the Paris of civil rights tourism — a majority-Black, revenue-thirsty blue dot in a red desert — there’s a sense that it never overcame its fate as the “City of Churches” where children were murdered at worship.

Today, the vigilantes are fully in charge of the Republican Party, a death cult so hooked on its leader that it can’t quit him even when he unleashes a violent insurrection on its own members and sacrosanct men in blue. Why does a political party seem prepared to normalize the unthinkable and imperil the republic along with its own viability?

White vigilantism has always been deployed to block structural change. When FDR’s National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933 put federal authority behind the right of workers to organize and bargain collectively, Birmingham’s heavy manufacturers fought the union with racist disinformation and dynamite — the tool of the local coal-mining industry. The Klansman the FBI would suspect of building the church bomb 30 years later, Troy Ingram, had learned his craft at the mining camp of a prominent industrialist who gained notoriety for greeting United Mine Worker organizers with explosive booby traps.

Birmingham’s civic establishment seemed no more interested in pursuing the church bombers in 1963 than Senate Republicans are in punishing Trump today. In the Liz Cheney turn of his day, a talented Birmingham lawyer named Charles Morgan Jr. blasphemed his White Birmingham peers after the bombing, “We are a mass of intolerance and bigotry and stand indicted before our young.” He was excommunicated by the community he had pronounced “dead” and pressured to leave town.

It was not until the turn of the 21st century that another liberal Birmingham lawyer, Doug Jones, successfully prosecuted the last two living church bombers. In 2017, Alabama elected Jones as its first Democratic senator in more than two decades, before replacing him less than four months ago with Tommy Tuberville, a Republican ready to follow Trump to the end of democracy.

John Milner, the railroad man who founded Birmingham, rued the affront of Reconstruction in a pamphlet called “White Men of Alabama Stand Together,” writing that if “the negro again should rule here, it would be better . . . that Alabama with her freighted cargo should sink beneath the waves and be forever lost.” Today, faced with having to share power and wealth in a post-White world, modern Republicans seem likewise willing to let the ship sink and go down in history as a party of “personal responsibility” and “law and order” that glorified a wanton thug and tried to overturn the Constitution.

If Republicans are serious about “healing,” they must seize this opportunity for self-preservation, if not redemption. Take it from Birmingham: The guilty must be brought to justice.

Diane McWhorter is the author of the civil rights history "Carry Me Home."

