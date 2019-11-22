Washington sought Jay’s help to finally end the conflict with England. Jay had been a member of the New York state legislature, the chief judge of New York and secretary of state. He pursued a diplomatic mission at Washington’s request.

AD

I did not know John Jay, but, trust me, Rudolph W. Giuliani is no John Jay.

AD

Roland Nicholson Jr., Washington

I am a Korean War veteran, a retired career employee of the intelligence community and a lifelong Republican. However, I am disgusted with the Republican Party and its performance at the impeachment hearings. I am upset with the repeated Republican attacks on the career employees of the State Department and the military. These attacks are occurring purely for political reasons.

I was especially upset while watching the attack by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the integrity of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council staffer, a decorated war veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Mr. Jordan has never served in the military, so he does not know what it is like to spill one’s blood for his country, as Mr. Vindman has done.

John O'Hara, Bowie

AD