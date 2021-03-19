More than 20 states across the country, The Post’s Andrea Salcedo reported, are considering legislation targeting transgender youth, including banning their participation in girls’ sports and blocking their access to such medical care as puberty-blocking drugs and hormones. Senate Republicans used the issue as a cudgel during confirmation hearings for some of President Biden’s Cabinet and other appointments. During last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Equality Act, which would add LGBTQ rights protections to federal civil rights law, Republicans spent significant time asking questions about what the legislation might do to girls’ sports.

Many of the tropes previously employed to raise fears about transgender women using bathrooms consistent with their gender are being recycled in this new debate. Supporters of a ban on transgender participation in sports argue that transgender girls have a biological advantage over their peers that will undermine women’s sports and the equality enshrined in Title IX. “It applies a wrecking ball to female sports,” said one Republican witness at Wednesday’s hearing on the equality act.

Research is limited, but many states, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and even the Olympics have allowed transgender athletic participation under certain criteria, and there has been no widespread dominance of transgender women and girls. Advocates for transgender people also point out there are many obstacles that transgender athletes face — discrimination, trauma, gender dysphoria — that can affect athletic performance. What is particularly appalling about those who want to ban transgender girls from athletics because of supposed physical advantage is that they are at the same time opposing the medical treatments transgender youth receive to align their bodies with their gender identities and mitigate any physical disparities.

The assault launched on the right of transgender people to use bathrooms consistent with their gender ended up backfiring politically as many Americans recognized the intolerance and absurdity inherent in the arguments. Let’s hope the same happens with this new assault. The plea of the father of a transgender teen testifying against discriminatory legislation in Missouri should be taken to heart: “Let them have their childhoods, let them be who they are.”

