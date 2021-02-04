Ms. Greene argued before Thursday’s vote that her comments do not represent her. She now believes, she assures us, that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks actually happened. Yes, we have come to this: finding reassurance that a member of Congress claims to accept reality. She assures us further that she reached some kind of a turning point in 2018, perhaps after she speculated that the California wildfires of that year may have been caused by a Jewish-conspiracy space laser. If so, she kept her recovery well-hidden. It was already 2019 when she claimed that a body double had replaced Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It was during her 2020 campaign that she said, “The only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.”

Enough was known about Ms. Greene before committee assignments were handed out that Republican leaders should have prevented her from taking roles on such high-profile panels. Her posting on the Education Committee was particularly galling, given her previous statements questioning the reality of school shootings and accosting their victims. As revelation after revelation about her offensive past emerged, Republicans should have reconsidered. Instead, they declined on Wednesday to take a stand against kookiness, forcing Thursday’s vote.

Republicans’ failure to police their own put Democrats in a tough position. The notion of allowing Ms. Greene to remain on plum committees is abhorrent. But using a vote of the full House to strip a member of the minority party of her committee assignments sets a precedent that may well be misused down the road.

That a corrosive influence such as Ms. Greene enjoys good standing among her House Republican colleagues offers one more sign that the House GOP is morally adrift. Thursday’s vote should never have had to happen. Republicans should have had more self-respect than to support her last year, to welcome her with full honors and to allow the situation to escalate as it did.

