There is already a model in the works — Griffin Plaza in Simi Valley, Calif. — that is scheduled for completion at the end of this year. Affordable senior housing is built within a shopping mall that was in decline. Restaurants, a fitness center, a hair salon and a pharmacy are in the mall rather than built into the retirement home, substantially decreasing rental costs. The shopping center has been renovated and enhanced with amenities and improvements that are appealing to the senior residents as well as to the local population. For example, a community meeting hall in the mall is dedicated to intergenerational activities.
Repurposing dying malls by including senior housing solves two problems: saving the malls while providing affordable housing for the baby boom population, which has less wealth and more debt than preceding generations.
Constance Sorrentino, Arlington