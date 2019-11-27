The Nov. 24 Business articles on “The mall, reinvented” discussed the slow death of the American shopping mall and some of the ways that old malls are being given new life by repurposing them into megachurches, medical clinics and homeless shelters. Not mentioned is the innovative idea of repurposing malls to include housing for the avalanche of baby boomers — especially those who cannot afford the glitzy 55-plus communities. Furthermore, many boomers wish to remain among people of all ages and live in a walkable environment. A repurposed shopping mall would address all of these needs.