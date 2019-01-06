The foreign policy and national security strategy proposed by Antony J. Blinken and Robert Kagan in their Jan. 2 Wednesday Opinion essay, “A better approach to ‘America First,’ ” was the most important statement I have seen anywhere on how to restore and sustain U.S. national security in a post-Trump world. It should be required reading for every Democrat and Republican who wants to lead the United States after 2020.

The two authors gave a rational and practical way forward for the nation between the two destructive extremes in play today: President Trump’s unilateral nationalism and isolation. Their strategy also addressed head-on the critical issues that stress the current political debate in the United States: immigration and refugees, trade and technology.

Mr. Trump has gone to an extreme, erratic national security and foreign policy that demeans diplomacy, undermines international institutions that have kept the United States safe for decades and trashes relationships with key democratic allies around the world. The price for that policy is a decline in U.S. influence around the world. Mr. Blinken and Mr. Kagan proposed a realistic way to restore U.S. leadership.

I hope their rational approach gets the attention it deserves among our current and aspiring national leaders.

James W. Pardew, Fairfax Station

The writer, a former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria, former deputy assistant secretary general of NATO, a Balkan negotiator and a career U.S. Army intelligence officer, is the author of “Peacemakers: American Leadership and the End of Genocide in the Balkans.”