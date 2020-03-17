So whom exactly is Metro protecting with a rail reduction? The single Metro employee on each train, in an enclosed space on the train? Station managers, the single Metro employee in a glass-enclosed kiosk? It obviously isn’t rail customers, who outnumber Metro employees.

I rode the Red Line to and from Glenmont to Metro Center all last week and paid attention to the number of riders. There was no decrease in the number of riders on the morning or evening trains. Social distancing was not possible on my trains on any day during rush hour. On Monday, it was still a challenge to be more than a few feet from others, even though I rode at off-hours. With a further reduction in trains, train cars will be more crowded, and Metro customers will undoubtedly spread the virus.

So, Metro, exactly whom are you “protecting” with a reduction in rail service? The bottom line?

Susan Kramer, Silver Spring

We are failing miserably at the federal level in responding to the novel coronavirus. We are spinning our wheels trying to get through the response phase of the disaster, leaving us unable to even begin recovery efforts. It’s proper that we have medical professionals involved, but much more is needed. We need expertise in logistics, communications, procurement and supply chains, for starters.

The president should replace Vice President Pence with a certified, professional disaster/continuity expert who understands all the aspects of what it takes for a successful response, recovery and resumption effort.

Kim Hemphill, South Riding

I hope that if Congress authorizes financial aid to the hotel industry, that the legislation include a provision requiring the Trump Organization to release relevant financial records.

Michael Spiro, Silver Spring

The U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS), commanded by the surgeon general, was initiated by Congress in 1798 to combat infectious diseases brought into the United States by merchant seamen. The role of USPHS has fluctuated over the years, but its mission remains the same: to protect, promote, and advance the health and safety of the people of the United States.

President Trump declared a national emergency and appropriated about $1 trillion to combat the coronavirus. There are more than 6,000 uniformed USPHS officers — not enough to serve a population of 330 million.

Colleges are emptying, releasing millions to return to communities all across the country to wait this out. Using a model similar to the Cadet Nurse Corps of World War II, our nation’s idled youths could be deployed, with appropriate training, to take the battle for better health door-to-door. For years we conscripted 18- to 25-year-olds to protect us in wars. Using this same demographic in our defense, we could begin fighting this pandemic almost immediately. By recruiting those who are willing to serve, we can accomplish more — more quickly.

Responding appropriately to this emergency requires collective participation, a patriotic effort and local community action. Direct employment of our youths can help alleviate some of the growing fear of economic collapse and would be a more direct use of our resources than tax cuts and industry bailouts.

Perhaps this voluntary service would kindle interest in students to help permanently strengthen our weakened public health system. It would certainly better equip us to prepare for the next pandemic.

Kevin Kearney, Cabin John

Now we know who the important people are. We can live for quite a while without consultants, analysts, lawyers, members of Congress, stock brokers, bureaucrats and paper-pushers of all sorts. We can’t do even for one week without trash collectors, grocery store workers, pharmacists, doctors, nurses, hospital workers, truck drivers who transport our food and medicine, firefighters, police officers, people who keep our utilities and communication systems going, repairmen, transit workers and many others who do hands-on service work.

In the grocery store recently, I saw low-paid men and women laboring to restock the shelves and wanted to say to them, “Thank you for your indispensable work.”

Marian Lapp, Arlington

The March 14 editorial “America is up to the challenge” mentioned that this pandemic crisis would have the positive effect of bringing the strong in our community together to help the weak. However, the optimism of this editorial failed to acknowledge one crucial factor to realize this vision: widespread coronavirus test availability. To this date, patients who are worried and well and those with mild flu symptoms are urged by primary care doctors and emergency room physicians to not be tested. To the contrary, however, the message sent by public health authorities is that there is wide asymptomatic spread, as evidenced by our local school closures.

The current absence of widespread indiscriminate testing for those who do not meet strict criteria will unfortunately cripple our collective community from coming together to help each other because of a real fear of spreading the contagion to the vulnerable among us.

Aliya Poshni, Potomac

Regarding the March 12 Metro article “Cherry blossom fest events curtailed”:

I knew if I waited long enough — I’m 69 — the cherry blossoms would finally be all mine.

Well, at least, all ours. Enjoy the District. Just keep your distance!