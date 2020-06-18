According to the #NotAnAccidentIndex, there are an average of 355 unintentional shootings by children each year. Roughly one person is shot every day by a child with an unsecured gun, and between 2014 and 2018, about 78 children were killed each year in similar circumstances. In the District, the owner of that unsecured gun accessible to a minor has committed a criminal offense punishable by a $5,000 fine and/or imprisonment for up to five years. (That presumably is why this particular gun has gone missing, despite there being only a 50/50 chance of the owner being prosecuted.)
Perhaps parents who own firearms would become more responsible if the extant criminal consequences were appended to the already horrific — and one would think sufficient — emotional ones without fail. As an active volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, I urge parents to avoid all of it by not owning a gun at all (decreasing your chances of gun death by a factor of 43), mitigating your criminal culpability as an irresponsible gun owner by abiding storage laws and following common-sense safe storage practices, and protecting children from those who aren’t by avoiding the 1 out every 3 dwellings where this tragedy is waiting to happen again.
Jared B. Hughes, Takoma Park