The next day, I played golf — badly, as usual — with another old friend. He, too, was fully vaccinated, so we had no qualms about driving out to the course together in one car, just like we used to do. Inside the clubhouse, adhering to the policy set in place by management, we wore masks. On the course, once again maskless, we were grouped into a foursome with two other guys we didn’t know. I didn’t think to ask if they were vaccinated until we were on the third hole — they were — because I knew that any risk in the great outdoors is minuscule. Also, the fact that we were all out of practice, spraying our shots in multiple directions, enforced a kind of accidental social distancing.