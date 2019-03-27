The Post has not covered one of the most outrageous actions of the Maryland legislature in years. Briefly, in a one-sentence, unannounced addition to a budget bill in 2011, the state planned to deny all coverage of prescription drugs to retired Medicare-eligible employees (police officers, professors, judges, etc.) seven years hence. Temporary fixes are now ending. There is a bill in process that would create a meager and complicated program. I am retired from the University of Maryland at College Park, and, in my case, my total drug costs would increase by 100 percent.

Lewis Gollub, Bethesda