While it is true that colleges and universities are downsizing and eliminating departments in the humanities, Robert Zaretsky’s June 30 Sunday Opinion essay, “Out with the old professors,” missed the mark.

If I were the chair of an English or history department, I would be extremely reluctant to see any member of my faculty retire because that faculty member’s position would almost certainly be eliminated or filled by adjunct faculty. That same faculty line would probably be reassigned to a pre-professional or professional program across campus promising a stronger revenue stream for the institution.

Structural change, not individual retirements, is needed to best serve student needs and provide aspiring young professors a living wage. A younger faculty won’t increase the number of English majors or reduce the number of underpaid adjuncts, but reducing income inequality, increasing federal student financial aid, continuing to expand access for underrepresented student populations and restoring humane labor practices might. Let’s stop blaming faculty or using personal responsibility as a foil.

English, history and the arts are as relevant as ever. There is ample evidence that students with a strong background in English, history and the arts make better, creative and high-achieving employees within high-demand professional fields. And citizens with a strong background in English and history might just be essential to the health of our democracy.

Scott Jost, Harrisonburg, Va.