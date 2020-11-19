These events exposed a crucial flaw in the design of U.S. aircraft regulation as well: that during recent years the FAA had delegated more and more authority over certification of new Boeing products to employees of the company itself. These “authorized representatives” on several occasions “failed to disclose important information to the FAA that could have enhanced the safety of the 737 MAX aircraft,” according to a report published in September by the House Transportation Committee. That report characterized the 737-Max fiasco as, in part, “the pernicious result of regulatory capture on the part of the FAA with respect to its responsibilities to perform robust oversight of Boeing and to ensure the safety of the flying public.”

Given the highly technical issues involved — and the disastrous recent history — it’s difficult for the general public to assess the FAA’s assurances, now, that the 737-Max’s software and other problems have been corrected and it can safely return to the skies. Nevertheless, it inspires some confidence that the decision to “unground” the planes does not appear rushed (it took 20 months), was reached in consultation with international aviation authorities and has been praised by the major U.S. pilots’ union. U.S. airlines may resume flying 737-Maxs only after performing additional training and maintenance.

Encouraging, too, is bipartisan support in the House for legislation, co-sponsored by Transportation Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) and ranking Republican Sam Graves (Mo.), that seeks to restore independence to the FAA’s aircraft design certification process, among other reforms. It passed the House on a voice vote Tuesday; a Senate committee approved a similar measure on Wednesday. Congress should do everything possible to achieve final passage before the current session ends.

The 737-Max’s return to service could help restore health to a strategic U.S. industry that has also been battered by the coronavirus. Boeing has lost hundreds of orders for the plane, costing it billions of dollars, and has been forced to lay off thousands of workers. Nothing, of course, can bring back the 346 lives lost due to failures of the FAA and Boeing. The agency and the company can, however, honor the victims’ memory by learning the lessons of these preventable accidents and redoubling their commitment to transparency, integrity and safety.

