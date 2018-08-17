Another harebrained decision by the Trump administration has apparently flown under the radar. According to a memo released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Aug. 2, the Trump administration has rolled back the ban on neonicotinoids, a type of synthetic pesticide that was banned during the Obama years. This pesticide has been linked to the decline of wild bee populations around the world. The substance also interferes with the ability of birds to navigate normally.

This class of pesticides would have a deleterious effect on the production of countless food crops that need pollination because bee populations would be significantly threatened wherever they are used. We must demand passage of a law again placing this class of pesticides on the banned list.

Willis Mann, Laurel