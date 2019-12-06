As a resident of Charlottesville, I was most grateful for the historical context provided by Katherine Slaughter and Richard Guy Wilson in their Dec. 4 letter, “Sacagawea and Lewis and Clark,” concerning the commissioning of a statue of Western explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark that has long been a part of the city’s landscape. Their explanation of the manner in which Sacagawea is depicted as a figure in the statue is obviously historical background of which the City Council should have been aware before its abrupt decision to remove this sculpture.

If the council members were provided this information and nevertheless proceeded to approve the statue’s removal, their precipitous yielding to the revisionist artistic interpretation of the statue by a now-offended few knowingly discounts what may well be the view of the city’s populace as a whole. Given this City Council’s history with Charlottesville’s statues, one can only assume that it is simply a matter of time before yet another meets its revised interpretive fate.

David E. Graham, Charlottesville