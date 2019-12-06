If the council members were provided this information and nevertheless proceeded to approve the statue’s removal, their precipitous yielding to the revisionist artistic interpretation of the statue by a now-offended few knowingly discounts what may well be the view of the city’s populace as a whole. Given this City Council’s history with Charlottesville’s statues, one can only assume that it is simply a matter of time before yet another meets its revised interpretive fate.
David E. Graham, Charlottesville