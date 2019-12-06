As a resident of Charlottesville, I was most grateful for the historical context provided by Katherine Slaughter and Richard Guy Wilson in their Dec. 4 letter, “Sacagawea and Lewis and Clark,” concerning the commissioning of a statue of Western explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark that has long been a part of the city’s landscape. Their explanation of the manner in which Sacagawea is depicted as a figure in the statue is obviously historical background of which the City Council should have been aware before its abrupt decision to remove this sculpture.