Atif Qarni is the secretary of education in Virginia. Daniel A. Gecker is the president of the Virginia State Board of Education. James F. Lane is superintendent of public instruction in Virginia.

The mission of Virginia’s schools is simple: We seek to provide an educational program of high quality for all students in the commonwealth. The Profile of a Virginia Graduate, recently adopted by the Virginia Board of Education, describes the knowledge, skills, experiences and attributes that students must attain to be successful in college or the workforce and to be “life ready.”

Today’s economy requires Virginia graduates who are critical and creative thinkers, excellent communicators and collaborative and civic-minded citizens. With the reforms to our system, from prekindergarten through 12th grade, by the time Virginia students graduate, they will have exposure to career paths and experienced work-based learning programs designed to develop life-ready Virginia learners.

The Standards of Accreditation establish the system by which the commonwealth holds schools accountable for providing a high-quality education to all students. This year, for the first time in two decades, there was a major overhaul of the accountability system. These future-focused enhancements to the commonwealth’s public education system promote college, workplace and civic readiness while maintaining accountability and enhancing opportunities for deeper student learning. These revisions not only will help students succeed, but also they will ensure that Virginia’s competitive business advantage is sustained and will reinforce accountability and the delivery of high-quality instruction in all schools.

National tests, including the Nation’s Report Card, the SAT and the ACT, confirm that overall, Virginia students are achieving at higher levels compared with 20 years ago. The previous accountability system appropriately rewarded these gains but failed to provide adequate incentives for school divisions to focus on narrowing achievement gaps or continuous improvement for all schools.

With the incentives and indicators built into the new system, we will come closer to our goal of having every Virginia student prepared for life following graduation.

Our new accreditation system allows us to shine a light on the needs of every student. For the first time, school quality indicators for English and mathematics will recognize the growth of students not meeting state benchmarks but achieving significant growth toward grade-level proficiency on Standards of Learning tests. Additionally, English learners making progress toward English-language proficiency are also included in the calculation.

These enhancements allow our accreditation system to act as a flashlight, spotlighting areas where schools need growth, while informing parents and communities about how they can help. Virginia’s new accreditation system will acknowledge the successes of all students — and the hard work of their teachers. We also believe that expanding the focus of our accountability program beyond Standards of Learning pass rates will create the instructional “space” our teachers have long requested to engage students in the content at a deeper level rather than teaching to the test.

Beginning with the ratings for 2018-2019 released last week, schools will be scored on multiple quality indicators as performing at one of the following three levels: Level One (at or above standard), Level Two (near standard or improving) or Level Three (below standard). Schools with all school quality indicators at Level One or Level Two will be rated as “Accredited.” Schools with one or more school quality indicators at Level Three will be rated as “Accredited with Conditions.” Only schools that fail to implement state-required improvement plans will be rated as “Accreditation Denied” under the new system. Corrective action plans and state interventions in place for low-performing schools will remain in effect.

Quality public education benefits everyone. These comprehensive reforms include a redesign of the high school experience, embedding 21st-century readiness skills into the curriculum at all levels, incorporating new requirements for career planning and work-based learning beginning in middle school, and reframing classroom instruction to facilitate deeper learning for all Virginia students.

We have the ability to ensure that every Virginia student attends a school that maximizes his or her potential and prepares him or her for life beyond high school.