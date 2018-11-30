ELECTION SEASON in D.C. is not over yet. On Tuesday, voters in Ward 4 will go to the polls for a special election to pick their representative to the State Board of Education. The unusual timing — less than a month after November’s general election — and the fact that school board races generally don’t attract a lot of attention could mean a very low turnout. But it would be a mistake for Ward 4 residents to overlook this important race, which comes at a critical time for public education in the District.

Four candidates are on the ballot to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of incumbent Lannette Woodruff. Ms. Woodruff, citing a move from the city because of a job opportunity for her husband, submitted her resignation July 31. Because of D.C. laws governing the timing of petition nominations for elections, the D.C. Board of Elections was unable to include the Ward 4 special election in November’s election.

The school board has limited powers under the system of mayoral control and accountability, but it nonetheless plays a vital role in providing policy leadership, advocacy and oversight of public education. With the District soon set to pick a permanent schools chancellor, and with the future of school reform on the line, and amid some wanting to roll back changes that have produced improvements, it is important to have people on the board knowledgeable about education and with the right priorities.

All of the candidates have solid, even impressive, credentials in the field of education, but we think the best choice is Rhonda Henderson. She has worked in public education for more than 20 years in a variety of roles, including teaching high school history, managing a division of a private tutoring business and her current position at EdOps, which works with charter schools. Active in Ward 4 community events, she has a keen understanding of the challenges facing both traditional and charter schools and is thoughtful about how to solve them. Among her priorities: equity in education and boosting parental engagement. Throughout her campaign she has refused to pander on issues, instead applauding the progress the schools have made while underscoring the need for more urgency in meeting the remaining challenges.

Only registered voters in Ward 4 are eligible to vote, but same-day registration will be available. Hours for voting are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.