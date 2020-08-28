No one can say with any certainty what impelled Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with reckless and intentional homicide in connection with the events of Tuesday night as peaceful protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned chaotic. Multiple videos of the events analyzed by the New York Times show Mr. Rittenhouse, who had driven to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., carrying an assault-style weapon, being chased by a group and then appearing to fire his gun and hitting three people. Two men — Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 — were killed, and a third man was shot in the arm but is expected to survive.

There is no excuse and no justification for the kind of bedlam that has followed peaceful protests in Kenosha with street skirmages, looting, burning and other destruction to businesses and buildings. Such needless violence — which unfortunately has accompanied some protests in other cities this summer as the country was racked by the killing of George Floyd — undermines instead of advances any cause. It must be unambiguously condemned.

It does not, however, give license to people to try to take matters — indeed, the law — into their own hands.

Tuesday’s tragic loss of lives brings into stark relief the dangers that are posed as armed militia-style groups and their sympathizers increasingly show up at protests and other political events. Experts who have tracked vigilante activity have warned about the volatile combination of powerful weapons in untrained hands at fraught political moments. Yet police in Kenosha seemingly encouraged armed civilians by thanking them for being there and handing out bottles of water, and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis seemed to blame the victims for their own deaths because they were on the streets after curfew. He went on to defend the militia groups as civilians out to protect property and “exercise their constitutional right.” Never mind they were also out on the streets after curfew. That conservative commentators such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Ann Coulter defended the teen with ridiculous remarks came as no surprise, but why was it so hard for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to finally acknowledge to NPR that vigilantism shouldn’t be tolerated?

Officials who have failed to effectively deal with out-of-control rioting in a few cities should be criticized, and they should become more proactive. But putting more people with more guns out on the streets, and glorifying people who threaten violence, as the Trump campaign did with its decision to showcase the gun-toting couple from St. Louis, is not the right response.

