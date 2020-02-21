Despite the disheartening Feb. 17 front-page article “ ‘The president says it . . . Why can’t they?,’ ” about how President Trump’s rhetoric has changed how kids are harassed and bullied at school, there is reason to be hopeful. Students have led the way in rising above the hate.

Three years ago, on the day after the election, anti-immigrant graffiti appeared near Arlington’s Washington-Lee High School, a school that is 44.6 percent white, 30.9 percent Latino, 10.1 percent Asian and 8 percent black. But the students didn’t cower. At the end of the day, they poured out with chalk and decorated the walls of a nearby bridge with dozens of inspiring, uplifting quotes. The school, with students from about 50 countries, has since been renamed Washington-Liberty High School. Let’s follow the example of those young people who were able to rise above the hate.

Carol Parker, Arlington