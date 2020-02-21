Three years ago, on the day after the election, anti-immigrant graffiti appeared near Arlington’s Washington-Lee High School, a school that is 44.6 percent white, 30.9 percent Latino, 10.1 percent Asian and 8 percent black. But the students didn’t cower. At the end of the day, they poured out with chalk and decorated the walls of a nearby bridge with dozens of inspiring, uplifting quotes. The school, with students from about 50 countries, has since been renamed Washington-Liberty High School. Let’s follow the example of those young people who were able to rise above the hate.