At the same time our president is trying to revoke California’s right to set strict air pollution standards for cars and light trucks [“Calif. sues Trump administration over revoking right to limit car pollution,” Politics & the Nation, Sept. 21], millions of young people are marching to call attention to our need to protect the environment over the profits of pollution producers [“At U.N., youth leaders follow strike with demand for action on climate,” news, Sept. 22].

While the present may be a murky, smoggy mess, the future does look bright.

Donald Frederick, Burke

The environmental actions led by Greta Thunberg are both necessary and praiseworthy. It is clear that immediate actions need to be taken to save us from an environmental catastrophe. Unfortunately, as significant as her leadership is, it merely addresses a symptom of the underlying problem — overpopulation, which is not even under serious discussion. In my lifetime alone, the population of Earth has tripled with a continuing growth of one new million-person city every week. This is not sustainable from any perspective. We might delay climate catastrophe through heroic actions by people such as Ms. Thunberg, but we will not solve our ecological problems without serious worldwide population control. One woman, one child may be the only policy that will really save our planet. Let’s start the discussion now.

George A. Hazelrigg, Vienna

Juxtaposed against The Post’s almost month-long coverage of climate change in the buildup to the Sept. 20 Global Climate Strike, it was most ironic to see the Sept. 20 editorial “Be more selfish, Germany,” urging Germans to consume more: “Germany leaves the role of consuming the world’s goods and services up to others, including Americans.” It seems that economic model is broken. We can’t have it both ways: a clean planet and mindless consumerism in which people buy cheap goods that end up in landfills or get dumped in oceans.

What our world urgently needs is a return to the old maxim “Live simply so that others may simply live.”

Beth Rogers, Bethesda

