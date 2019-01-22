The Jan. 19 Metro article “Tribute to Lee inspires a sit-out” quoted Virginia state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George) as saying, on the Virginia Senate floor, in celebration of Robert E. Lee, that the Confederate general “was a man that personified integrity, honor and commitment to duty, a selfless man that devoted his entire life to the service of his country.” Unfortunately for Lee adulators, this depiction of Lee is demonstrably false.

Upon Lee’s graduation from the U.S. Military Academy, he solemnly swore an oath that he would “bear true allegiance to the United States of America, and . . . serve them honestly and faithfully against all their enemies or opposers whatsoever.” Lee broke that oath and took up arms against the United States. Resigning from the Army as the rebellion was beginning — quitting — to offer his service to the United States’ “enemies or opposers” further indicts Lee and does not excuse his treachery.

The case for Lee’s behavior after the Civil War is also not nearly as good as Mr. Stuart and others contend. True, Lee rejected carrying on the struggle by guerrilla means, and he comported himself (under threat of prosecution for treason) better than the likes of the egregious Jubal Early or the founders of the Ku Klux Klan. But Lee planted the seed for the Lost Cause in his farewell order. And he testified to Congress that blacks were not as capable as whites and should not be given the right to vote.

At the very least, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) was, therefore, right to say that Lee was not deserving of being honored in the Virginia Senate.

Mark L. Pelesh, Chevy Chase