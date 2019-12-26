Not all Virginians followed Lee’s example. Union Gens. Winfield Scott and George Thomas, native Virginians, kept their oaths. After Appomattox, Lee remained an unreconstructed rebel who opposed social and political equality for African Americans. In 1868, Lee helped organize a gathering of former Confederate generals who issued the White Sulphur Manifesto, calling for an end to Reconstruction and a return to the South’s social order before the war and opposing any role for African Americans in governing.

By any normative measure, Lee is not an American hero. Dred Scott, John Mercer Langston, Mildred Loving, Dorothy Height and James Farmer, all Virginians, helped push forward the nation’s understanding of equality and freedom. Their lives offer a lesson in patriotism, courage and loyalty. A statue of any of these Virginians would do Virginia and the nation far more honor than does the statue of a man who took up arms against his country in service to a cause rooted in white supremacy, a morally repugnant and destructive force in our nation’s past and present.