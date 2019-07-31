I take exception to the suggestion in the July 28 front-page article “Whispers of concern on Mueller’s sharpness” that 74-year-old former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s more than six hours of testimony was anything but a marvel. Consider listening to dozens of interrogators, half of whom were self-aggrandizing and seeking to belittle the enormous work of the special counsel’s report on efforts to destroy our democracy. I wanted to applaud when Mr. Mueller asked one who spent much of his time politically grandstanding what his question was.

Forgetful? Hardly. Quite to the point. Quite sharp to ask for page citations within a 400-page document to verify the language being thrown at him. Mr. Mueller is to be admired for sticking to his assertion to deal only with what the report said and to abide by Attorney General William P. Barr’s admonition not to expand on report topics that did not produce an indictment.

Marolyn Hatch, Gaithersburg

