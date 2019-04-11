Joanne Bario’s April 7 Local Opinions essay, “West Virginia’s magic is at risk,” painted a wildly misleading picture of my company, Rockwool, and the facility we’re building in Jefferson County, W.Va.

The Jefferson County facility will meet or exceed all federal and state environmental standards. Rockwool has operated in North America for more than 30 years and for more than 80 years globally, with a strong track record of safeguarding the environment and the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and of going above and beyond what is asked of us. This includes our own internal standards, which often exceed regulatory requirements. In Jefferson County, emissions will be well below allowable maximums, and we are voluntarily installing air-quality monitors one year before operations begin to establish a baseline against which to compare actual emissions.

We are pleased to be joining the West Virginia family and to be contributing positively to the local community in various ways, including regional job creation.

Anthony Abbotts, Hedehusene, Denmark

The writer is director of group sustainability for Rockwool Group.