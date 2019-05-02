After reading the April 27 front-page article “How Rod Rosenstein, man on a wire, hung on,” my understanding was this: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was primarily interested in protecting himself from President Trump’s wrath and saving his job. Protecting special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was secondary. Mr. Rosenstein’s conduct can in no way be construed as heroic.

Mr. Rosenstein certainly was familiar with the heroic U.S. attorney in Maryland of another era, another Republican: George Beall, who was responsible for Spiro Agnew’s downfall. After Beall died, Mr. Rosenstein said, “George Beall was a legendary federal prosecutor, an exemplary public servant and a lawyer of unsurpassed integrity. . . . Although George Beall’s family was politically active and Vice President Agnew was a member of Beall’s own political party, Beall did not hesitate to pursue the case. His commitment to justice serves as an example to us all.”

Apparently Mr. Rosenstein was not very attentive to Beall’s example of courage.

Robert Stewart, Chantilly