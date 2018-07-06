I take exception to the July 4 letter “Leave public policy to Congress,” which said, “Sure, some states such as Mississippi and South Dakota, won’t vote to permit abortion, but that’s how democracy works. So even without [Roe v. Wade], access to abortion will still be the law almost nationwide.” There are costs of having to travel to obtain an abortion. How many women cannot afford them? Moreover, what’s democratic about legislating what a woman can do concerning her own reproductive decisions? This is not something that should even be considered by the government. This is a private decision between a woman and her doctor that does not need government interference in any way. I understand many believe a fetus is a human at conception. There are just as many who do not believe it. Legal abortion is not forcing anyone opposed to it to have one. It is allowing those who want one to have one safely.

Joanne Marcus , Woodbridge

In their July 4 op-eds , David Von Drehle [“Attacking Roe means going through Casey, too”] and Kathleen Parker [“Courting calmness”] suggested we are unnecessarily overwrought at the thought that the selection of a new Supreme Court justice will result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I agree. This decision will not be overturned; it will just be whittled away by upholding states’ draconian new regulations. For example, requiring hospital-admitting privileges to prescribe a medical abortion, or prohibiting abortions after 15 days. Roe v. Wade will be destroyed — just as the Affordable Care Act is being destroyed.

Herbert Shankroff , Towson

Many are contending that a Supreme Court dominated by President Trump’s appointees could not outlaw abortion, but would only return authority to the states to legislate on the subject as they wish. That is the most likely prospect if Roe v. Wade is overturned, but it is not the most devastating possibility, especially if Mr. Trump slides an antiabortion candidate past the Senate to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, and then another justice or two either die or retire while Trump is in office alongside a Republican majority in the Senate.

The Supreme Court could conclude that a fetus is a “person” entitled to all the rights of a newborn, which could make abortion murder per se, or, at minimum, it could require full due process with all the government intervention that entails before an abortion would be permitted, even if the life of the mother were in jeopardy. Texas argued the fetus is a person when defending its antiabortion statute in Roe. Federal law already recognizes a fetus as a “person” if it survives outside the womb even after an abortion. All steps must be taken to keep the living fetus alive under the federal Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002.

Of course, if states are left to determine whether abortion should exist at all, even if the Supreme Court does not declare a fetus a human under the Constitution, states presumably would be free to declare them human under their own constitutions, outlawing abortion in those states. Would those legislatures then provide for the unwanted born? Don’t be silly.

James A. Kidney , Washington

Discussing the angst over the upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court, and President Trump’s likely nomination of an antiabortion replacement, David Von Drehle, in his July 4 op-ed, “Attacking Roe means going through Casey, too,” in effect, said, “Don’t worry, the Supreme Court won’t do anything drastic.”

To help us feel secure, Mr. Von Drehle stated the following: “To reject the judgments of not one but two past majorities . . . would undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, Casey argues, reducing the rule of law to little more than the comings and goings of court personnel.” Unfortunately that is exactly where we are: The Supreme Court is so politically motivated, its legitimacy has already been undermined. The rule of law has already been reduced to the comings and goings of court personnel, because the law is whatever the Supreme Court says it is; there is no recourse.

Mr. Von Drehle’s column goes on to explain the airtight logic by which he believes the Supreme Court will operate no matter who the nominee is. The problem is that the court no longer operates on logic.

In any case, the abortion issue itself is a red herring. While we are busy obsessing over abortion, Mr. Trump will get his lap dog who has ruled in the past that sitting presidents must not be investigated for any reason. Then, game over.

Kathie Sowell , Vienna