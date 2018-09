George F. Will, in his Sept. 23 op-ed, “The slow degradation of the Supreme Court,” denigrated the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling as somehow indefinably defective. He seemed to overlook the fact that, unlike the indefensible Bush v. Gore 5-to-4 obscenity, Roe v. Wade was a 7-to-2 ruling that advanced women’s health and rights of conscience while reflecting majority public opinion in the United States.

Dennis Middlebrooks, New York