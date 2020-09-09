As our league has prepared for the kickoff of its 101st season on Thursday night, we have encountered challenges shared by businesses, schools and places of worship as they contemplate reopening after the pandemic lockdown. The league’s eagerness to return in full force has been modulated by our primary concern: the health and safety of players, coaches, staff and the public.

We have worked with players, teams and medical experts to build a comprehensive game plan. Our hope is that transparency about our operations will contribute knowledge and insights that will aid the country’s pandemic response.

Leading up to and through training camps, we implemented many changes, including redesigning facilities to promote physical distancing in weight rooms, locker rooms and other shared spaces; using virtual meetings when possible; implementing cleaning and disinfecting procedures; and readying written and independently vetted infectious-disease response plans.

When we brought players and personnel back into training facilities, we did so through an intake process that required multiple negative tests, followed by daily covid-19 testing. We canceled preseason games, slowly ramped up football activities in training camps and piloted the new Oakley Mouth Shield, an extended plastic shield worn on the face mask that covers the nose and mouth to further reduce infection risk when players are on the field.

Also implemented at the start of the preseason: a high-tech contact tracing program. Players and personnel are required to wear lightweight, electronic proximity-tracking devices on a wristband or lanyard that collect information throughout the day about their close contacts, including on the football field, where the devices are sewn into their uniform. Data collected in daily downloads allow an independent group of epidemiologists to perform quick and accurate contact tracing when an individual is symptomatic or tests positive, so that exposed individuals can be isolated and undergo additional testing.

Based on the single-digit positive covid-19 cases among NFL players and other personnel over the past month of testing, we are cautiously optimistic.

Daily testing will continue into the regular season, using a national laboratory to avoid burdening local resources. We will monitor new covid-19 testing methods as they become more reliable and widely available. Players will be tested the day before games to determine their eligibility to play.

At the stadium, changes behind the scenes will echo those implemented in training facilities, such as physical distancing. On game days, far fewer people will be allowed in locker rooms to ensure that ample space is reserved for essential personnel — coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staff and team officials who will help to facilitate virtual postgame media interviews.

The on-field action seen on television will also look different. For example, only one masked player representative from each team will participate in the coin toss; cheerleaders, mascots, sideline reporters and nonessential personnel will not be allowed on the field; electrostatic sprayers will provide wide coverage over high-touch surfaces and equipment; coaches will be required to wear face masks on the sideline; and players will be urged — required, in some cities — to do the same.

Some teams plan to allow a limited number of fans into their stadiums — a few thousand instead of tens of thousands — as dictated by state and local officials. New stadium protocols, such as physical distancing, mandatory face coverings, “pod” ticketing and seating, and new ingress and egress plans, are in place to help keep fans safe when coming to NFL stadiums.

In addition to these measures and others, resiliency and mutual respect will be essential — after all, these protocols are only as strong as their weakest link. As a sports organization, we at the NFL know that each person’s daily choices and behavior can affect everyone. Risks and responsibilities alike are shared. The team wins or loses together.

We also know that effort alone cannot control the virus or its effects. There will be speed bumps and perhaps detours along the way. The NFL is not any more immune to the virus than are our colleagues in other sports or the rest of society. This will be hard. But just as the league survived a pandemic challenge at its inception, we believe that we have the right measures in place as we embark on a second century of football.