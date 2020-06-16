If NASCAR can ban the Confederate battle flag, and if the head of the National Football League can apologize for the league’s dismissive and insensitive attitude toward players’ views on racism, and if, indeed, much of corporate America is searching its soul for ways to demonstrate solidarity with protesters opposing institutional racism in America, how can the owner of the Washington football team, Dan Snyder, stand by his defiant, cynical and Trumpian pride for the team’s glaringly racist name [“In stirring week, sports tackled neglected issues,” Sports, June 14]?  

Mr. Snyder has no more excuses. He must change the name of the team — and, while he’s at it, remove the statue honoring its racist and segregation-loving founding owner, George Preston Marshall. It is an insult to players and an embarrassment to the people of Greater Washington. If he refuses, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can demonstrate his seriousness about changing NFL culture and force the end of this despicable racist symbol in the NFL. Perhaps National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver could help both these guys figure out the right thing to do.

Ellen Goldstein, Washington