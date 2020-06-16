Mr. Snyder has no more excuses. He must change the name of the team — and, while he’s at it, remove the statue honoring its racist and segregation-loving founding owner, George Preston Marshall. It is an insult to players and an embarrassment to the people of Greater Washington. If he refuses, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can demonstrate his seriousness about changing NFL culture and force the end of this despicable racist symbol in the NFL. Perhaps National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver could help both these guys figure out the right thing to do.
Ellen Goldstein, Washington