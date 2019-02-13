Roger Stone, left, in Washington on Jan. 31, 2019. Marcus Garvey, right, is shown at a parade in Harlem in 1922. (Pablo Martinez, left;/AP photos)

The Feb. 10 Retropolis column, “Stone seeks Trump pardon for black nationalist Marcus Garvey” [Metro], provided a well-informed review of Garvey’s role advancing a back-to-Africa movement in the early 20th century that was ultimately adjudicated as a fraudulent money-raising scheme. The irony captured by the article is that Roger Stone views Garvey as a hero and kindred spirit victimized by an overzealous FBI.

In researching my book, “Du Bois Speaks,” I found that W.E.B. Du Bois condemned Garvey’s bombast and unscrupulous business practices. However, noticing Garvey’s successful appeal to black pride, Du Bois undertook an NAACP sponsorship of black poets, writers, painters, actors, musicians and playwrights that led to what became the Harlem Renaissance. Perhaps Mr. Stone’s bombast and unscrupulous business practices will, likewise, lead to something positive — such as campaign reform.

Marvin Friedlander, Fairfax