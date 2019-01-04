Make no mistake, new Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has used the pages of The Post to all but declare for president in 2020. In his strongly worded Jan. 2 op-ed, “How a president shapes the public character,” Mr. Romney staked out conservative views as being needed in a president. But he made clear that inclusive, honest and moral leadership, coupled with the ability to maintain and build alliances around the world, is essential for America. He decisively concluded that the current president has failed in every essential attribute of leadership.

This year brings not only divided government, but the addition of Mr. Romney may also prompt more Republicans to remember that Congress is Article I and the president is only Article II in our Constitution. Mr. Romney’s op-ed will go down as a key indicator of our democracy’s resilience.

Tom Irvine, Lewes, Del.

I’m relieved to know Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) plans to work with the more reasonable and respected members of his party, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — as if.

The GOP, in its entirety, is responsible for the tea party, the Trump presidency and the influence of an adversarial foreign power in the 2016 presidential election. McCain/Palin and Romney/Ryan campaign rhetoric fueled Mr. McConnell’s racist obstruct-Obama-at-all-costs agenda, clearing the path for white supremacy and nationalism to step out into the open, loud and proud.

They haven’t learned anything. They haven’t apologized. They haven’t marched in the streets against this president or white supremacy. They have aided and abetted President Trump, including the institutional cruelty being perpetrated at our southern border and assaults on the Justice Department’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Romney, et al. can keep their milquetoast op-eds, tepid protestations and quasi-polite calls for a return to the kinder, gentler hard-right economic and foreign policies of yesteryear — policies, by the way, that Americans rejected when Mr. Romney ran for president. Mr. Romney delivered the United States to the alt-right on a gilded platter and now he wants us to trust him and accept his so-called compassionate conservatism because, hey, it’s better than Mr. Trump.

Mr. Romney does not get a pass, and he is not forgiven. He and his party have a tremendous task: prove you can put every American first, not just the ones who look like you.

Sunny Slone, Jamestown, N.C.