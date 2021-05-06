“I know there will be a lot of folks that want to run for it. So hopefully that gives them enough time to be able to get on the ballot and do whatever they need to do to be competitive,” he explained. Please. It would be less insulting if he just came out and said he believes in democracy, but only for Republicans. It is clear from the experience of other states that it doesn’t take months and months for candidates to emerge and qualify for the ballot. Some local Florida election officials had urged a timely special election with primaries in September and the general election in November, but Florida law pretty much gives the governor a free hand. Never mind that when Republican Bill Young died in October 2013 and Republican Trey Radel resigned in January 2014, those vacancies each lasted only five months, with special elections held in March and June 2014.