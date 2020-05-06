Every voter needs safe, secure options for voting by mail, early voting and voting on Election Day.

Congress must pass the additional funding to make certain that our November election officials are prepared for this unprecedented threat.

Al Liebeskind, Millsboro, Del.

After reading the May 2 front-page article “Protests against covid-19 rules gain momentum” and seeing the accompanying photograph, I found it ironic that people were allowed to gather in crowds to protest that they were not allowed to gather in crowds. Equally ironic are those who carry guns to a protest in the apparent belief that it conveys maturity.

It seems to me that state governments are suffering the same economic disaster that businesses and workers are facing. Clearly, governors will want to open less-essential businesses as soon as they can do so safely, while recognizing that the same groups protesting now will condemn the governor for opening too early if it turns out to be disastrous. I do not refer to the federal government because I think it is evident by now that it is lost in chaos.

Frank Arsenault, Annapolis

E.J. Dionne Jr.’s salient May 4 op-ed, “The pre-coronavirus status quo is not good enough,” was right on point, particularly in giving credit to Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) for eschewing a bandage approach to our coronavirus response. He might also have given some credit to Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. David E. Price (D-N.C.) for their efforts to establish a robust national service corps. This is not only a constructive response to our current health and employment crisis but also could potentially address some of our underlying educational and economic inequalities.

It is incumbent upon the United States to look at more transformative solutions to the national deficiencies that this crisis has exposed and amplified.

Jim Moran, McLean

The writer, a Democrat, represented Northern Virginia in the U.S. House from 1991 to 2015.

Regarding the May 4 news article “Trump replaces HHS watchdog behind shortages report”:

The Health and Human Services inspector general’s report on the response to the novel coronavirus, which cited major shortages of hospital supplies and testing delays, resulted in yet one more high-profile castigation of a career civil servant by the president. And, again, someone tasked with ensuring proper oversight had the gall to report the truth that, unfortunately for her, contradicted the president’s own beliefs and messaging.

With this latest dismissal of what I would call “civil servants for truth,” President Trump has again publicly illustrated his arrogance and hubris. He has reconfirmed that he values his own propaganda rather than the facts and data, even when it compromises public health and safety. That is also his approach to climate change, the background crisis that is currently all but forgotten yet threatens all life on Earth.

So, how can “we the people” believe anything the president says, for example, whether he is hiding anything (e.g., the Mueller investigation), or whether he actually believes what he professes (e.g., being “pro-life”)? One thing is true, however: Mr. Trump clearly misunderstands that truth that contradicts his own opinion is not “fake news.” Further, oversight, whether by inspector general watchdogs or the House doing its job over Senate objections, is not “witch-hunting”: It’s government doing its job on behalf of the American people.

Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.

Regarding the May 3 Business article “10 lives, interrupted”:

Thanks to Alanea Manuel, Cara Briggs Farmer, Chloe Bates, Diane Sphar, Erika Thomas, Larrilou Carumba, Mazhar Chughtai, Mick Stewart, Sonya Roper and William Hensel for sharing their experiences navigating the economic turmoil wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Their stories reflect so poignantly America in these times. I am certainly not alone in rooting for each of them and in looking forward to reading more from them in the coming months.

