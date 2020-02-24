Our remedies against foreign or other “meddling” must be: first, to check that we have not been purged from our voter rolls and to re-register if necessary; and second, to speak to or meet with each of our local election officials to query them on this year’s presidential primary and general-election procedures. We must all work locally to ensure that our elections will be transparent, inclusive and accountable and that no one from Russia (or any other foreign nation or entity), the White House or any federal agency will be able to interfere with this sacred American right. Insisting on paper ballots or at least a paper “receipt” would be a good step toward ensuring a free and fair election in 2020.