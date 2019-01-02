Regarding the Dec. 28 editorial “Swearing off disinformation”:

There is simply no reasonable comparison or attempt at any sort of equivalence to be made between what a hostile foreign state actor (Russia) did during the 2016 presidential campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and whatever may have happened in Alabama in 2017.

The shoe is not even close to being on the other foot, and yet Republicans are whining about tactics that Lee Atwater would have been very proud of. Had they nominated any sort of run-of-the-mill candidate in Alabama instead of Roy Moore, they would have won.

If they were actually concerned about election interference, the Republican-led House, Senate and White House would have spent the past two years investigating the Russian interference and shoring up our democracy against further attacks.

Daniel Kramer, Washington