While it’s gratifying to see Cybercom preparing to battle against foreign influence in the 2020 election, our government still seems unaware that Russia sees itself as at war with us. As such, it is conducting hybrid warfare against the United States, of which cyber operations is just a small part. Hybrid warfare includes other methods: funding private paramilitary groups, abduction and murder, partnerships with pliable politicians and criminal groups, support to secessionists, encouragement of religious and political fringe groups, and broad actions to increase social tensions and violence. We’ve seen Russia try to manipulate the National Rifle Association, secessionists, religious voters and racial groups. What actions has the administration taken to thwart these threats?