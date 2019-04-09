Regarding the March 30 front-page article “Russia expands its footprint in Venezuela”:

Russia’s foray into Venezuela blatantly violates the Monroe Doctrine, and the Trump administration has disregarded the move.

Caracas puts the Russians only about 860 miles from Panama City, well within the range of Russian missiles. When President Trump withdraws support for Central America, the Russians are a short drive from being in our soft belly. Has anyone alerted the president to this danger or started procedures to force the Russians out? Where is the John F. Kennedy of our era?

Lawrence J. Turton, Indiana, Pa.