The recent missile accident in Russia is just the latest reminder that while we might believe there is no resurging Cold War, we might be the only ones who do [“Russia mourns 5 killed working on new missile,” news, Aug. 13].

Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly is taking actions and developing capabilities designed to both legitimize Russian claims to relevance on the world stage and frustrate Western leaders. The former Soviet Union left Russia with a significant technical base that Mr. Putin is strategically leveraging to test and field asymmetric capabilities that maximize the bang for his very limited buck. The cyberwarfare techniques exhibited during the 2016 election are an example. The recent missile accident is likely another.

Loitering or long-endurance cruise missiles frustrate our missile defenses and ensure the Russian strategic nuclear capability remains relevant in any response to their adventurism. Our NATO allies likely view this resurgence of the Russian bear with alarm. Hopefully, we are taking this threat just as seriously.

Frederic A. Riley, Alexandria

