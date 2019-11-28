The Nov. 25 news article “Ginsburg is ‘doing well’ following hospitalization” reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been released from the hospital. The article noted, “Each justice decides how much health information to disclose. Justice Ginsburg, with her history of health scares, is actually one of the most forthcoming.” It appears that Justice Ginsburg’s openness is expressed by the words of William Ernest Henley from “Invictus”: “It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”