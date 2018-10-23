The Oct. 20 editorial endorsement of Dora Currea to represent Ward 3 on the D.C. State Board of Education was stunning, and not in a good way [“For D.C. Council and school board”]. Anyone attending the Oct. 15 candidates’ forum at the Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library could tell Ruth Wattenberg is the superior candidate.

The Post appeared to have based its endorsement of Ms. Currea on Ms. Wattenberg’s failure to salute the STAR rating system for public and charter schools. But at the Tenley forum, Ms. Wattenberg made clear that STAR is flawed because it does not adequately measure student growth — a position widely shared by the education-policy community. Indeed, the reasons The Post gave about minding the achievement gap are precisely why experts are skeptical of rating systems like this. If fighting for equity and accountability, demanding access to data, and pressing the mayor and the school system’s appointed leaders to do a better job, as Ms. Wattenberg has done, represent a “negative influence on the board,” I’ll take more of it.

Fernando Laguarda, Washington