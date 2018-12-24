Charles J. Sykes’s Dec. 21 op-ed, “ Paul Ryan’s heartbreaking fall,” read like one of a proud father whose view is shaped solely by an emotional connection.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) was never an “intellectual leader” nor, as current evidence proves, “one of the most serious and substantive members of Congress.” He was a nice young man from Wisconsin with ambition. That his ambition “ended badly” was not an error of fate. It was the trajectory produced by Mr. Ryan’s limitations. His was always the worldview of an accountant, one whose focus shut out considerations for leadership that went beyond numbers.

His ascent to the level that awarded him his run as vice president with Mitt Romney on the Republican ticket in 2012 was based on the fact that he had not created enemies within the Republican caucus and that he projected the charm of a college freshman whose hometown would embrace him and add to Mr. Romney’s electoral college numbers. They failed to win Mr. Ryan’s home state.

One might recall that Mr. Ryan mistakenly assumed mastery of economic plans for the 2012 Republican platform. Former president Bill Clinton took the stage at the Democratic National Convention and, using the sporting score model, shattered every one of Mr. Ryan’s economic assertions. It was fun to watch, easy to understand and supported by facts.

Mr. Ryan’s acceptance of and performance within his speaker’s role of the Republican Congress proved he was always in over his head.

Joan Salemi, West Springfield