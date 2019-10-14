In spring 1974, I had been teaching English at a high school in Kaukauna, Wis., for five years. When I became pregnant, my husband and I decided to keep it a secret for as long as possible. One day, I was summoned to the superintendent’s office. He informed me that he knew my “situation” and was upset that I hadn’t told him — and that I must report to him every Monday morning and open my coat to show him my stomach. At the first sign of a baby bump, I was out of a job. I desperately needed the health insurance my job provided, so I did everything I could to gain a minimum amount of weight. I had no choice but to comply until the Supreme Court decision saved me from Ms. Warren’s fate.