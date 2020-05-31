Brady United has issued guidance on reducing the risk of unintentional shootings by taking precautions such as storing guns out of children’s reach and always storing ammunition separately, which reduces the risk of family fire by 61 percent. And 4.6 million children live in homes with access to an unlocked or unsupervised gun. Access to a gun increases the risk of death by suicide by 300 percent.
Gun owners must be responsible for the safe storage of their guns. How many more children will die because of preventable, unintentional shootings?
Mindy Landau, Potomac
The writer is a member of the
Maryland State Executive Committee
for Brady United Against Gun Violence and
a co-founder of its Montgomery County Chapter.