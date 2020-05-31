The May 27 Metro article “Shooting of 4-year-old likely accidental” reported that a 4-year-old girl was in grave condition after being shot by another child playing with a firearm in Southeast Washington. Once again, we read about a shooting that “appears to be accidental,” according to police. “Family fire” is a shooting involving an improperly stored or misused gun found in the home that results in death or injury. Every day, family fire unintentionally injures or kills eight children and teens

Brady United has issued guidance on reducing the risk of unintentional shootings by taking precautions such as storing guns out of children’s reach and always storing ammunition separately, which reduces the risk of family fire by 61 percent. And 4.6 million children live in homes with access to an unlocked or unsupervised gun. Access to a gun increases the risk of death by suicide by 300 percent.

Gun owners must be responsible for the safe storage of their guns. How many more children will die because of preventable, unintentional shootings?

Mindy Landau, Potomac

The writer is a member of the
Maryland State Executive Committee
for Brady United Against Gun Violence and
a co-founder of its Montgomery County Chapter.