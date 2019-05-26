I am a New York psychiatrist. I read the May 22 Style article “How the city by the bay left our hearts broken” at San Francisco’s airport, when I was leaving the annual five-day meeting of the American Psychiatric Association. I enjoyed being in one of the world’s most beautiful cities and found the scenery breathtaking. However, while not unique here, the sheer numbers of homeless people on the streets were impossible to ignore. From the behaviors witnessed and statistics I read, I could tell many suffer from chronic mental illness. It would be great if more of the city’s wealth were applied to combat this problem. Housing and treatment for this population can result from not just humanitarian motives but also from a desire to improve the quality of life for the more fortunate residents and visitors.

Jeffrey B. Freedman, New York