All too often, as currently in Venezuela, sanctions harm the poor and middle class while only minimally affecting a country’s policymakers. In the case of Iran, as we approached the suspension of nuclear weapons development during the Obama administration, tight sanctions helped bring the Iranians to the negotiating table — and led to the solid nuclear deal, which President Trump unilaterally abrogated two years ago.
But, inevitably, trade sanctions undercut our international relations with populations that are affected — as the Iranian middle class reportedly has been, for both the Obama sanctions and those imposed by Mr. Trump after he canceled U.S. participation in the nuclear deal.
M. Gordon Jones, Arlington