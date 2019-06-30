The June 26 editorial “Welfare for the wealthy” criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) proposal to forgive $1.6 trillion in student debt. Forgiving the debt would make past education cheap and is otherwise equivalent to making current education cheap. Mr. Sanders proposed to pay for this forgiveness with a tax on financial transactions, whose burden, I imagine, would primarily fall upon the ultrawealthy. Assuming that I don’t err, the principle of progressive taxation would not be offended by governmental largesse for rich kids that is paid for by increased taxation of their parents.

We say that Americans are too undereducated to deal with the new economic reality. It is difficult to argue with proposals to reduce the cost of education. We now equip our youths with 13 years of free education. What cosmological principle would be offended if we changed that number to 15 or 17?

Wilbur H. Friedman, Rockville

Read more letters to the editor.