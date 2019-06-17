Regarding the June 14 front-page article “Trump loyalist Sanders to depart”:

Sarah Sanders has a terrible job: defending the indefensible. Her resignation was no surprise. Her loyalty was admirable; her inability or, perhaps, her unwillingness to serve any longer as spokeswoman for a president prone repeatedly to lie and misstate known facts was understandable. The job of White House press secretary is hard enough in a 24-hour news cycle, but nearly impossible when directed to be a purveyor of incorrect, sloppily conceived information on a daily basis.

Howard Freedlander, Easton