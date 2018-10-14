As excruciatingly painful as it is to his family and free press worldwide, the mysterious disappearance of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and his possibly having been slain is nothing new to the sheikhdom turned “kingdom” of Saudi Arabia. The modus operandi of its royal clan is to engorge itself with national wealth and impose an ever-intensifying and repressive power grip.

The country remains commissioned to safeguard the easy and economical flow of oil and gas to the West. The United States must fully hold this despotic regime accountable for Mr. Khashoggi, its violation of human rights and its export of terrorism.

Pirouz Azadi, Ossining, N.Y.

Recent speculation about the possible murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government brings to mind the practical difficulties of acting on the lessons of history. The Saudi government appears to be wrestling with a related pair of these lessons. The first, as expressed by Alexis de Tocqueville, is: “The most perilous moment for a bad government is one when it seeks to mend its ways.” The second lesson is that a two-part program is necessary to survive this perilous moment: The regime must decisively implement reforms that refresh its legitimacy while ruthlessly suppressing all opposition, whether from those who oppose the reforms or from those who consider the reforms insufficient.

What if the Saudi government’s legitimacy cannot be divorced from its legitimacy in the eyes of Wahhabi clerics opposed to the reforms? And what if the very reforms necessary to refresh the legitimacy of the Saudi regime would preclude the ruthless suppression of all opposition?

Stephan P. Carrier, Chevy Chase