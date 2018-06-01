The Post would do its readers a service if it would assiduously confine editorializing to the editorial pages. The May 26 front-page article “The hostile border between Trump, head of DHS,” said immigration is an issue that “animates the president like no other, with a passion dyed into the blood-red MAGA caps of his supporters.” I have no use whatsoever for President Trump, but this florid, loaded terminology added nothing to the substance of the article and only fuels criticism of the national media — to the media’s detriment and to ours.